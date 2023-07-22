Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,613. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

