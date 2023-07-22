Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56. The company has a market cap of C$581.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.70. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.529767 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

