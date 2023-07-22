Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$1.25. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 11,200 shares changing hands.

Dundee Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

