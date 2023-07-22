Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,132.68

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.68 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.17). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.78), with a volume of 237,208 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.21) to GBX 1,330 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,226 ($16.03).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.62.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

