EAC Price Reaches $0.0015 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. EAC has a total market cap of $453,046.96 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151016 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

