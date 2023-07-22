Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,788 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.5 %

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.