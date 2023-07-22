Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

