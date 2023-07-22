Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

