Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.