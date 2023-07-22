Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.