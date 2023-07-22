Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

