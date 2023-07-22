Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

