Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.05. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 25,806 shares traded.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

