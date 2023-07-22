Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

