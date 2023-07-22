Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 314,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Ebix has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $810.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

About Ebix

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.