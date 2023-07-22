Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

