Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

EW opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

