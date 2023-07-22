Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 849,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,319. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 1,586,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

