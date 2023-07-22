ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.10 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $1,258.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0362409 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,830.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

