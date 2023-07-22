Energi (NRG) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $117,965.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,505,470 coins and its circulating supply is 65,505,505 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

