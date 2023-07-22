Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $51,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

