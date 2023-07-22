Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.35. 1,335,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.55. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.38.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

