Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.68 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $84.68 million and approximately $306,968.49 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,942.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00315601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.97 or 0.00824865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00541201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 278.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,693,973 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.