Ergo Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003937 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $84.36 million and approximately $233,478.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,879.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00313860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.77 or 0.00815900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00542588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126302 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,715,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.