ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Down 1.4%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 572,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

