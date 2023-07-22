Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Price Hits $0.0135

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $58.90 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded up 562.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.01446418 USD and is down -23.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,913.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

