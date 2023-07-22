Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114.44 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $114.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.81 or 0.00062867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,923.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00316854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.73 or 0.00824420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00543537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 231.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00127195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,097,553 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

