Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $101.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.73 or 0.00062771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,840.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00312810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00814442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00544210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00125937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,110,817 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

