EthereumFair 1-Day Volume Reaches $753,627.98 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $753,627.98 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.09411472 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $776,430.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

