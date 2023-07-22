Ethernity Chain (ERN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,660.14

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00005077 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $45.60 million and approximately $7,660.14 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever."

