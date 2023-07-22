Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0012

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.76 million and $329,628.59 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

