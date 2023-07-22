Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.