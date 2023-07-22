Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

EWZ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,981,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

