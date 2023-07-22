Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

