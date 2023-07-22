Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

