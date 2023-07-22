Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

