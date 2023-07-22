Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,916,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

