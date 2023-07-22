Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.