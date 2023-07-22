Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14,631.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 162,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Ryanair Price Performance
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
