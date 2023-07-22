Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14,631.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 162,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.