Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

