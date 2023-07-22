Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

