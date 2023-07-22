Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

