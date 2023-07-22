FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $720.59

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.59 ($9.42) and traded as low as GBX 604.23 ($7.90). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 621 ($8.12), with a volume of 65,973 shares traded.

FDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of £664.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,958.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.80.

In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,852.24 ($59,953.24). In related news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 170 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 587 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £997.90 ($1,304.79). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 6,684 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.97) per share, with a total value of £45,852.24 ($59,953.24). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,930 shares of company stock worth $4,734,642. Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

