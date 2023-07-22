Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.34

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.34 and traded as low as C$11.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.078002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

