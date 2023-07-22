Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

