Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,043. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

