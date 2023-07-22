Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.8% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.