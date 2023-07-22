Financial Comparison: Sylogist (SYZLF) versus The Competition

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sylogist to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 422 1801 4404 52 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sylogist and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Sylogist’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -33.87% -261.11% -8.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylogist and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 38.60 Sylogist Competitors $447.20 million -$22.05 million 508.48

Sylogist’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.