First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCXXF. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

