First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

